Tekst en foto’s @ Monalisa Domacasse

We are colorful.

We dare to be different.

We dare to be ourselves.

We are women.

We are soft

We are creative

We are feminine

We are pink

We love beyond measure

We are strong

We are red

We are optimistic

We are enthusiastic

We are orange

We have imagination

We have compassion

We are purple

We have purpose

We dare to trust

We are blue

We are warm

We are curious

We are yellow

We love to feel safe

We strive to be balanced

We are green

We dare to hope

Even when times get hard,

We never give up

Because we are women

Happy international women’s day.