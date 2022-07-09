9 juli 2022 18:19 pm

Open dag LVV

Archiieffoto laatste open dag LVV

KRALENDIJK – Aanstaande zondag is iedereen weer welkom op de open dag van de LVV. Er is van alles te doen, leuke kraampjes met eten en drinken, verkoop van allerlei producten, workshops en demonstraties. De Foyan Boyz verzorgen de muziek.

