Vacancy Quality Manager (Interim) Statia

We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Quality Manager (Interim) to join our team at SEHCF. In this position, you will lead our Quality team and play a crucial role in ensuring our organization’s quality of care and services.

This position requires an action-driven, motivational expert in quality with strong leadership skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of improving quality in the healthcare sector.

As a Quality Manager, you will be responsible for developing, promoting, and optimizing our quality policy. You will work to transform protocols into practice through effective training and support. Your role involves close interaction with all staff members, ensuring they are fully engaged and making sure they are equipped with what is needed to deliver the highest standards of care. You will also advise and support the management team on quality-related matters, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

You will be responsible for:

Develop and Manage Quality Systems : Implement and oversee an integral (digital) quality system.

: Implement and oversee an integral (digital) quality system. Lead Improvement Projects : Guide projects aimed at enhancing organizational processes.

: Guide projects aimed at enhancing organizational processes. Ensure Compliance : Coordinate with the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) to align quality improvement processes.

: Coordinate with the Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) to align quality improvement processes. Advise Management : Support the management team with insights on quality policy and compliance.

: Support the management team with insights on quality policy and compliance. Conduct Quality Audits : Plan, conduct, and coordinate quality audits, and draft audit plans.

: Plan, conduct, and coordinate quality audits, and draft audit plans. Analyze and Report : Monitor, analyze, and report on business processes and quality data.

: Monitor, analyze, and report on business processes and quality data. Initiate Enhancements: Propose and lead initiatives for continuous quality improvements.

Who are we looking for?

Educational Background : HBO bachelor’s degree in healthcare management, policy, or quality.

: HBO bachelor’s degree in healthcare management, policy, or quality. Experience : Minimum of 5 years in a leading quality position within a medical center or hospital.

: Minimum of 5 years in a leading quality position within a medical center or hospital. Knowledge : Staying current with guidelines, procedures, legislation, and developments in quality care.

: Staying current with guidelines, procedures, legislation, and developments in quality care. Skills : Strong communication, advisory, and interpersonal skills with cultural sensitivity.

: Strong communication, advisory, and interpersonal skills with cultural sensitivity. Languages : Fluency in English and Dutch.

: Fluency in English and Dutch. Residency: Willingness to reside on St. Eustatius is highly preferred.

About St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) manages the island’s premier and only medical facility. Our dedicated team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, supporting administrative staff, a midwife, a physiotherapist, a gynecologist, and specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care, ensuring comprehensive primary care services for our community.

At SEHCF, our commitment to excellence is reflected in our diverse range of healthcare services. From outpatient services featuring general practitioner care and visiting specialists to community (home) care, emergency response, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services in our laboratory and X-Ray departments. In short, we deliver primary care+. We work hard every day to be a good primary care + medical center, continually enhancing the quality of care for the local population.

We work closely with various stakeholders in our daily operations. For elective specialist care and emergency referrals, we maintain strong partnerships with medical centers in St. Maarten and hospitals in Bonaire and Curaçao. Additionally, we work closely with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport and local public health organizations like GGD and GGZ.

What we offer

Comprehensive Benefits : Competitive benefits package

: Competitive benefits package Full-time Position : 40 hours per week; for a period of 6 months

: 40 hours per week; for a period of 6 months Career Development: Opportunity to make a significant impact on the quality of healthcare services in a close-knit community.

Interested?

We invite you to submit your resume with a cover letter, copies of your diplomas and certificates, and two references to SEHCF to Mr. Philip van Woerkom, Chairman of the Board of Directors, via email: hr@sehcf.org and cc: philip.vanwoerkom@sehcf.org. Mr. Philip van Woerkom can also be contacted for questions via tel: +599 319-7279.

Closing date: August 5, 2024

