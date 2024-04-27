Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Housekeeping Supervisor | Maintenance Attendant Melanie Zandwijk 27 april 2024

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers. For our busy and well visited resort, we are looking for dedicated, fun-loving, and happy new co-workers.

Therefore, we desire to hire you!

HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guest rooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guests while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. The housekeeping supervisor ensure that all daily work is planned out, the teams have the required products and tool and checks up on the overall cleanliness. As the Resort’s Housekeeping Supervisor, you will:

Supervise and work with the team to maintain the rooms and public areas of the resort clean.

Efficiently schedule workload & staffing, ensuring that daily targets and checklists are achieved.

Train the team based on Divi’s Clean Check Program.

Maintain & Control the inventory of products, linen, towels, etc.

Communicate with the resort departments to ensure the monitoring of the full property upkeep & guest satisfaction.

Have good computer skills and is able to work with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Be able to speak and write in English and Dutch, Papiamentu & Spanish is a plus.

MAINTENANCE ATTENDANT

The maintenance department serves a very important function within the resort performing scheduled, routine and ad-hoc maintenance of the resort rooms, facilities, and equipment, ensuring all technical elements of the resort are working, and that guests can have a carefree stay. As the Resort’s Maintenance Attendant, you will

Perform interior and exterior property maintenance, such as carpentry repair, painting and all other functions necessary to maintain the facility and property.

Complete maintenance request in a timely manner. These may include: change out light bulbs, vinyl repairs, touch up paint, furniture repair, bathroom caulking, tile repair. Also, maintenance for equipment such as ice machines, refrigerators, kitchen and laundry equipment, HVAC, guest rooms, meeting rooms, public area spaces, swimming pool and spa, etc.

Have working ability with HVAC, electrical, plumbing and carpentry as needed.

Must be able to use tablet to process work orders.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions, do you have good references, and are you comfortable with the English language? Please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention of Human Resources at hr@diviflamingo.comor come by our front desk to complete an application form.

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension plan, holiday savings plan and much more.

Hope to meet you soon

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.