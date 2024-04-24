Vacatures Schoonmaak Vacancy Housekeeping Melanie Zandwijk 24 april 2024

Join Our Team as a Housekeeping Superstar! Hospitality and quality come first at The Bellafonte. Our Housekeeping team is our pride, as demonstrated by the annual awards we have won. In our luxury boutique hotel, we strive for perfection. At The Bellafonte, we are not just a hotel – we are creators of unforgettable experiences! Do you have a passion for hospitality and a knack for perfection? Then we want YOU to be a part of our award-winning Housekeeping team!

Why choose us?

We offer the island’s best starting salary, with exciting opportunities for quick advancement. Starting from $10,50 an hour!

Earn 150% pay for your Sunday shifts – that’s extra cash in your pocket!

Enjoy guaranteed hours and 15 holiday days to recharge and explore.

What do we expect from you?

Deliver consistently impeccable cleaning standards.

Embrace a culture of teamwork and camaraderie within our crew.

Communication fluently in Dutch and/or English is preferred, but not required.

A valid working permit and residence permit are needed.

Maintain physical fitness for the demanding yet rewarding role.

Bring a positive attitude and infectious energy to work every day.

Ready to embark on an exciting journey with us? Apply now and let’s create magic together at The Bellafonte!

Contact:

Carlijn Verf

E: gm@thebellafonte.com

T: +599 787 6313

