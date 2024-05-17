Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy Ramp Agent
17 mei 2024
ABOUT US
A service provider company that focuses on providing safe, on-time and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. We serve the airline industry. How to apply? Send your Resume and Valid ID to: hr@proairbonaire.com
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.