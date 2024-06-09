Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Bellman Melanie Zandwijk 09 juni 2024

Harbour Village Beach Club, named Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024, features the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5-Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking an experienced and motivated Bellman to join our team. As a Bellman, you’ll often be the first point of contact for our guests and the smile welcoming them to Bonaire. The ideal candidate is professional, personable, and has excellent customer service skills.

Responsibilities:

Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience

Provide safe, prompt, and courteous transportation service to and from Flamingo International Airport

Load and unload luggage from vehicles onto carts and transport them to and from guest rooms

Take pride in your appearance as a resort ambassador

Lifting of heavy packages & luggage (upwards of 50 lbs) and certain physical exertion may be required in the daily duties

Qualifications: Language(s):

English (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record

Experience & Innate Qualities:

1-3 years in a similar role preferred

Strong verbal communication skills in the English language

A warm personality and willingness to learn

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful work environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.