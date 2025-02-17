Vacatures Bonaire

Vacature Guest Services/Front Desk Agent

Harbour Village Beach Club, named Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024, features the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.  

Harbour Village is seeking a Guest Services/Front Desk Agent who will help create a memorable experience for our guests and create the warm atmosphere that makes our guests feel at home.

Responsibilities:

  • Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience
  • Manage guest requests prior to and during their stay
  • Use up-selling techniques to maximize room occupancy & revenue
  • Promote resort activities and experiences in the restaurant, dive shop and spa
  • Start every stay right by swiftly checking guests in and out – take IDs, hand out room keys, prepare amenities, and provide concierge services.
  • Handle cash and credit transactions & be fully knowledgeable in the hotel property management system
  • Stay one step ahead of guests’ needs – record and act on their preferences, and handle their messages, requests, questions, and concerns
  • Take pride in your appearance and place as a resort ambassador
  • Provide property tours to industry partners and other guests while being fully versed in accommodation types, rates, rate seasons, and packages

Qualifications:

  • Fluency in the English language (required)
  • Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Experience and Innate Qualities:

  • 1-3 years in a similar role preferred
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language
  • General proficiency with computers
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • A warm personality and willingness to learn

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • Beautiful working environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

