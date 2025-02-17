Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Guest Services/Front Desk Agent Melanie Zandwijk 17 februari 2025

Harbour Village Beach Club, named Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024, features the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.

Harbour Village is seeking a Guest Services/Front Desk Agent who will help create a memorable experience for our guests and create the warm atmosphere that makes our guests feel at home.

Responsibilities:

Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience

Manage guest requests prior to and during their stay

Use up-selling techniques to maximize room occupancy & revenue

Promote resort activities and experiences in the restaurant, dive shop and spa

Start every stay right by swiftly checking guests in and out – take IDs, hand out room keys, prepare amenities, and provide concierge services.

Handle cash and credit transactions & be fully knowledgeable in the hotel property management system

Stay one step ahead of guests’ needs – record and act on their preferences, and handle their messages, requests, questions, and concerns

Take pride in your appearance and place as a resort ambassador

Provide property tours to industry partners and other guests while being fully versed in accommodation types, rates, rate seasons, and packages

Qualifications:

Fluency in the English language (required)

Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)

Experience and Innate Qualities:

1-3 years in a similar role preferred

Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language

General proficiency with computers

Strong problem-solving skills

A warm personality and willingness to learn

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Beautiful working environment

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].

