Vacatures Bonaire
Vacature Guest Services/Front Desk Agent
17 februari 2025
Harbour Village Beach Club, named Caribbean Hotel of the Year 2024, features the island’s only private beach, a PADI 5 Star Resort Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. The boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites as well as privately owned residences.
Harbour Village is seeking a Guest Services/Front Desk Agent who will help create a memorable experience for our guests and create the warm atmosphere that makes our guests feel at home.
Responsibilities:
- Be the warm welcome that kicks off a memorable guest experience
- Manage guest requests prior to and during their stay
- Use up-selling techniques to maximize room occupancy & revenue
- Promote resort activities and experiences in the restaurant, dive shop and spa
- Start every stay right by swiftly checking guests in and out – take IDs, hand out room keys, prepare amenities, and provide concierge services.
- Handle cash and credit transactions & be fully knowledgeable in the hotel property management system
- Stay one step ahead of guests’ needs – record and act on their preferences, and handle their messages, requests, questions, and concerns
- Take pride in your appearance and place as a resort ambassador
- Provide property tours to industry partners and other guests while being fully versed in accommodation types, rates, rate seasons, and packages
Qualifications:
- Fluency in the English language (required)
- Proficiency in Dutch and/or Spanish (preferred)
Experience and Innate Qualities:
- 1-3 years in a similar role preferred
- Strong verbal and written communication skills in the English language
- General proficiency with computers
- Strong problem-solving skills
- A warm personality and willingness to learn
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Beautiful working environment
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to [email protected].