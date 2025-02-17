Vacancy Bartenders & Restaurant Servers

Vacatures Bonaire

Join Our Team at Harbour Village Beach Club!

About Us:
Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, featuring an expansive white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive Center, seaside restaurant (La Balandra Bar & Restaurant), spa, marina, 40 luxurious rooms, beachfront suites, and privately owned residences.

Now Hiring:
Bartenders & Restaurant Servers (AM & PM Shifts)

What We’re Looking For:
Outgoing, highly motivated individuals passionate about delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Prepare and serve drinks
  • Welcome guests warmly and professionally
  • Present daily specials and menu highlights
  • Collaborate with the team for efficient service
  • Maintain a clean, organized dining environment

Qualifications:

  • Languages: English (required)
  • Experience: Minimum 1 year in a similar role preferred
  • Skills: Passion for food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality; strong multitasking abilities; team-oriented mindset

Benefits:

  • Competitive salary with gratuity pool share
  • Ongoing training and development
  • Employee meal per shift
  • Beautiful, inspiring work environment

Ready to elevate your hospitality career? Apply now to join the team at Harbour Village Beach Club. Please submit your CV to [email protected].

