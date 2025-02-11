Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Cargo Agent Melanie Zandwijk 11 februari 2025

If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds

Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)

All interested applicants are required to apply via email: [email protected]

