Vacatures Bonaire
Vacature Cargo Agent
11 februari 2025
If you are looking for a challenge in a rapid environment in the aviation services industry and are motivated to work in a multicultural company and a position that allows you to exhibit efficient and professional service, this will be an excellent opportunity for you.
Requirements:
- Valid Driver’s License
- Must be able to lift heavy objects up to 70 pounds
- Flexible to work on various shifts (early morning, overnight, weekends and public holidays)
All interested applicants are required to apply via email: [email protected]