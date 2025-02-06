Instagram Vacancy Technician Assistant Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 06 februari 2025

Requirements: Must be at least 18 years old. Able to work during the week, weekends, and holidays. Comfortable working in various weather conditions. Accountable, self-determined, presentable, and dynamic. Assist with daily maintenance as prescribed in the maintenance manual and maintain records. Ensure all job equipment is free of damages/defects and fully operational before use. Conduct mechanical inspections. Basic knowledge of equipment functionality, periodic inspection, and maintenance.

Apply Today! [email protected]

