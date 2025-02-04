Vacatures Bonaire

Vacancy part time Ramp Agent

Melanie Zandwijk
04 februari 2025

ABOUT US

We are a service provider company dedicated to offering safe, on-time, and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. Our commitment is to excellence in serving the airline industry.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Load and unload luggage, cargo, and company mail
  • Marshall aircraft in and out of the ramp area
  • Operate equipment according to safety guidelines
  • Perform wingman duties
  • Assist with all aspects of ground service

REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter
  • Available to work 4 hours per day
  • Able to work split shifts
  • Capable of lifting or dropping 50 lbs or more
  • Possess a valid driver’s license

WE OFFER

  • Flexible working hours
  • Comprehensive training including classroom sessions, online courses, and on-the-job training
  • A great opportunity to learn and grow in the aviation industry

Apply today and become a part of our dedicated team!

HOW TO APPLY?

Send your Resume and Valid ID to:
[email protected]

40
Deel dit artikel

Blijf op de hoogte van al het nieuws op Bonaire! Ontvang elke middag het belangrijkste eilandnieuws in je inbox. Meld je nu aan voor onze gratis nieuwsbrief.






Rocargo