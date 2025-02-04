Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Bartenders & Restaurant Servers Melanie Zandwijk 04 februari 2025

Join Our Team at Harbour Village Beach Club!

About Us:

Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, featuring an expansive white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive Center, seaside restaurant (La Balandra Bar & Restaurant), spa, marina, 40 luxurious rooms, beachfront suites, and privately owned residences.

Now Hiring:

Bartenders & Restaurant Servers (AM & PM Shifts)

What We’re Looking For:

Outgoing, highly motivated individuals passionate about delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Prepare and serve drinks

Welcome guests warmly and professionally

Present daily specials and menu highlights

Collaborate with the team for efficient service

Maintain a clean, organized dining environment

Qualifications:

Languages: English (required)

Experience: Minimum 1 year in a similar role preferred

Skills: Passion for food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality; strong multitasking abilities; team-oriented mindset

Benefits:

Competitive salary with gratuity pool share

Ongoing training and development

Employee meal per shift

Beautiful, inspiring work environment

Ready to elevate your hospitality career? Apply now to join the team at Harbour Village Beach Club. Please submit your CV to [email protected].

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

150