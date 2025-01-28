Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Financial Controller Melanie Zandwijk 28 januari 2025

Bonaire Crown Holding is growing and developing! To support this growth, we are looking for an ambitious financial professional ready to grow alongside us. Do you recognize yourself in the profile below?

What will you do?

As a Financial Controller (full-time), you will lay the foundation for the financial stability and growth of our organization. Once you are familiar with our procedures and systems, you will focus on your key areas of responsibility:

Independently performing financial controls and analyses;

Preparing reports and drafting annual financial statements;

Optimizing our financial processes and systems;

Collaborating with our external accountant;

Contributing to the development of our organization’s financial strategy.

What we ask of you:

You will excel as a Financial Controller if you:

Hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Finance, Business Economics, or Accountancy;

Have several years of experience in a financial role;

Are fluent in English, with a preference for proficiency in an additional language such as Papiamentu, Dutch, or Spanish;

Have a hands-on mindset combined with strong analytical skills;

Are capable of setting priorities independently in this standalone and newly created role;

Thrive in a dynamic environment, are engaged, and enjoy contributing to our growth.

For this position, you must either possess or be eligible for a residence and work permit for Bonaire within a short time frame.

What we offer:

A competitive salary;

Above-statutory vacation days starting in your first year of employment;

A new role that you can shape and make your own;

Additional benefits, such as supplementary health insurance, discounts on gym memberships, and opportunities for various training programs.

Interested?

Do you have questions? Feel free to reach out via [email protected]. If you are interested, we look forward to receiving your CV and motivation at [email protected].