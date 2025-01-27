Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy Housekeepers and Laundry Staff
27 januari 2025
Harbour Village Beach Club, Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, is renowned for:
- The island’s only private beach
- A PADI 5-Star Resort Dive Center
- A seaside restaurant, spa, and marina
- 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms
We are seeking experienced and motivated Housekeepers and Laundry Staff to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and quality for our guests.
Position Details
Responsibilities
Housekeepers:
- Clean and service assigned accommodations and areas
- Restock rooms with essential items
- Maintain guest areas to the highest standards
Laundry Staff:
- Operate laundry machines for guest room linens
- Ensure timely and efficient laundry operations
Both positions require adaptability to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.
Qualifications
Languages (preferred, not required):
- Basic English conversational skills
- Proficiency in Spanish
Experience & Qualities:
- 1–3 years in a similar role (preferred)
- A strong willingness to learn
What We Offer
- Competitive salary
- A beautiful work environment
Apply Now!
Submit your CV to [email protected] and become part of a dynamic team at Bonaire’s most exclusive resort.