Vacancy Housekeepers and Laundry Staff

Melanie Zandwijk
27 januari 2025

Harbour Village Beach Club, Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, is renowned for:

  • The island’s only private beach
  • PADI 5-Star Resort Dive Center
  • A seaside restaurant, spa, and marina
  • 40 luxurious beachfront suites, marina, and courtyard view rooms

We are seeking experienced and motivated Housekeepers and Laundry Staff to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and quality for our guests.

Position Details

Responsibilities

Housekeepers:

  • Clean and service assigned accommodations and areas
  • Restock rooms with essential items
  • Maintain guest areas to the highest standards

Laundry Staff:

  • Operate laundry machines for guest room linens
  • Ensure timely and efficient laundry operations

Both positions require adaptability to a flexible schedule, including weekends and holidays.

Qualifications

Languages (preferred, not required):

  • Basic English conversational skills
  • Proficiency in Spanish

Experience & Qualities:

  • 1–3 years in a similar role (preferred)
  • A strong willingness to learn

What We Offer

  • Competitive salary
  • beautiful work environment

 Apply Now!
Submit your CV to [email protected] and become part of a dynamic team at Bonaire’s most exclusive resort.

