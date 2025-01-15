Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino
Welcome to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, located on the beautiful island of Bonaire in the Dutch Caribbean. Whether above or below the water, we offer a unique holiday experience for all our guests.
WE ARE HIRING
Food & Beverage Department
- Full-Time & Part-Time Experienced Food & Beverage Attendant
- Full-Time Experienced Bartender
- Full-Time F&B Supervisor
Join the largest department in our resort! You’ll provide excellent service in our two main restaurants, bar, and meeting rooms.
Requirements:
Proficiency in Dutch and English, experience with POS systems, handling money, and availability for evening shifts (14:30–23:00).
Housekeeping Department
- Full-Time Room/Public Area Attendant
- Full-Time Housekeeping Supervisor
- Full-Time Houseman
Be the heart of our resort! Maintain clean and attractive rooms and public areas while delivering attentive service.
Requirements:
Pride in cleanliness and efficiency. Working hours: 5:00–22:00.
Dive Department
- Full-Time Dive Master/Instructor
- Part-Time/On-Call Dive Shore Attendant
- Full-Time Dive Retail Attendant/Dive Instructor
Passionate about diving? Join us in one of the world’s top diving destinations. We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals with a love for the sea.
Maintenance Department
- Full-Time Maintenance Attendant
Ensure all technical aspects of the resort are functioning smoothly, providing guests with a carefree stay.
WHY JOIN US?
Work 5 days a week with 2 days off (consecutive or separate). Enjoy great secondary benefits.
HOW TO APPLY
For more information about any of the vacancies, email [email protected].
If you recognize yourself in one of these positions, send your application to:
Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire
Attention: [email protected]
Or visit our front desk to complete an application form.
We hope to meet you soon!