Vacatures Bonaire Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Melanie Zandwijk 15 januari 2025

Welcome to Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, located on the beautiful island of Bonaire in the Dutch Caribbean. Whether above or below the water, we offer a unique holiday experience for all our guests.

WE ARE HIRING

Food & Beverage Department

Full-Time & Part-Time Experienced Food & Beverage Attendant

Full-Time Experienced Bartender

Full-Time F&B Supervisor

Join the largest department in our resort! You’ll provide excellent service in our two main restaurants, bar, and meeting rooms.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Dutch and English, experience with POS systems, handling money, and availability for evening shifts (14:30–23:00).

Housekeeping Department

Full-Time Room/Public Area Attendant

Full-Time Housekeeping Supervisor

Full-Time Houseman

Be the heart of our resort! Maintain clean and attractive rooms and public areas while delivering attentive service.

Requirements:

Pride in cleanliness and efficiency. Working hours: 5:00–22:00.

Dive Department

Full-Time Dive Master/Instructor

Part-Time/On-Call Dive Shore Attendant

Full-Time Dive Retail Attendant/Dive Instructor

Passionate about diving? Join us in one of the world’s top diving destinations. We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals with a love for the sea.

Maintenance Department

Full-Time Maintenance Attendant

Ensure all technical aspects of the resort are functioning smoothly, providing guests with a carefree stay.

WHY JOIN US?

Work 5 days a week with 2 days off (consecutive or separate). Enjoy great secondary benefits.

HOW TO APPLY

For more information about any of the vacancies, email [email protected].

If you recognize yourself in one of these positions, send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire

Attention: [email protected]

Or visit our front desk to complete an application form.

We hope to meet you soon!

250