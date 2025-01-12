Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy part time Ramp Agent
12 januari 2025
ABOUT US
We are a service provider company dedicated to offering safe, on-time, and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. Our commitment is to excellence in serving the airline industry.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
- Load and unload luggage, cargo, and company mail
- Marshall aircraft in and out of the ramp area
- Operate equipment according to safety guidelines
- Perform wingman duties
- Assist with all aspects of ground service
REQUIREMENTS
- Must be 18 years or older
- Able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter
- Available to work 4 hours per day
- Able to work split shifts
- Capable of lifting or dropping 50 lbs or more
- Possess a valid driver’s license
WE OFFER
- Flexible working hours
- Comprehensive training including classroom sessions, online courses, and on-the-job training
- A great opportunity to learn and grow in the aviation industry
Apply today and become a part of our dedicated team!
HOW TO APPLY?
Send your Resume and Valid ID to:
[email protected]