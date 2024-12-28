Vacatures Bonaire

Vacancy Front of House employees

Melanie Zandwijk
28 december 2024

Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the middle of the city centre of Kralendijk, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for:

Front of House employees (full-time and part-time)

You will:

  • Greet and welcome guests with a smile
  • Take orders and serve the fine Italian food & beverages
  • Assist customers with inquiries and provide information about the various menu items
  • Handle cash transactions and maintain accurate records

We ask:

  • A welcoming, communicative personality
  • Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish or Dutch
  • A valid working permit or sédula
  • Attention to detail and cleanliness

We offer:

  • A workplace right in the middle of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)
  • A competitive salary
  • Discounts on products in the Rosa Cafe
  • Opportunities to grow within our company

Are you interested?

Then please send your application to: [email protected]

445
Deel dit artikel

Rocargo

Rocargo

Rocargo

Rocargo