Vacancy Front of House employees
28 december 2024
Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the middle of the city centre of Kralendijk, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for:
Front of House employees (full-time and part-time)
You will:
- Greet and welcome guests with a smile
- Take orders and serve the fine Italian food & beverages
- Assist customers with inquiries and provide information about the various menu items
- Handle cash transactions and maintain accurate records
We ask:
- A welcoming, communicative personality
- Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish or Dutch
- A valid working permit or sédula
- Attention to detail and cleanliness
We offer:
- A workplace right in the middle of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)
- A competitive salary
- Discounts on products in the Rosa Cafe
- Opportunities to grow within our company
Are you interested?
Then please send your application to: [email protected]