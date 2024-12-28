Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Front of House employees Melanie Zandwijk 28 december 2024

Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the middle of the city centre of Kralendijk, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for:

Front of House employees (full-time and part-time)

You will:

Greet and welcome guests with a smile

Take orders and serve the fine Italian food & beverages

Assist customers with inquiries and provide information about the various menu items

Handle cash transactions and maintain accurate records

We ask:

A welcoming, communicative personality

Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish or Dutch

A valid working permit or sédula

Attention to detail and cleanliness

We offer:

A workplace right in the middle of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)

A competitive salary

Discounts on products in the Rosa Cafe

Opportunities to grow within our company

Are you interested?

Then please send your application to: [email protected]

445