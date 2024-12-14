Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy (Junior) Consultant Advisory Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 14 december 2024

Are you ready to help organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive in a fast-changing world? Join our Advisory team at Grant Thornton Bonaire, where your expertise and enthusiasm will drive strategies and solutions for our clients.

Our Advisory services support clients throughout their business lifecycle, offering fresh perspectives and insights to tackle current challenges and prepare for the future. We empower businesses to excel and build lasting success with a practical, customer-centric approach.

At Grant Thornton, we believe in making business personal and building trust in every interaction. We’re collaborators, committed to quality and strong relationships, with a passion for delivering tailored results.



Your Role and Responsibilities:



As a (Junior) Consultant Advisory, you will:

Build strong client relationships by delivering on promises with professionalism, punctuality, and attention to timelines and budgets.



Work in an organized, reliable manner, while staying adaptable to change and open to learning new skills.



Follow and apply work instructions while proactively seeking guidance or clarification when needed.



Collaborate effectively in teams, valuing diverse ideas and experiences and providing support to others



Qualifications:



We’re looking for someone who:

Holds a Master’s degree in business administration, public administration, economics, environmental studies, or a related field, with a keen interest in professional development.



Has 0–4 years of relevant experience in the advisory field.



Demonstrates strong written and verbal communication skills in Dutch, English, and Papiamentu (Spanish is a plus).



Possesses analytical and organizational skills, with an eagerness to learn the fundamentals of project management.



Shows curiosity, initiative, and a commercial mindset, focusing on delivering value to clients.



Is socially engaged, customer-focused, and thrives in a team-oriented environment.

Why Join Grant Thornton?



At Grant Thornton Bonaire, we challenge the status quo and help our clients stay ahead of the curve. Our people are our greatest asset, and we’re committed to upholding a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Take the next step in your career and make an impact with us.



Apply now!

To apply, please send your motivation letter, resume, and diploma(s) to: [email protected]

Application close: 31 Jan 2025

