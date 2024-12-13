Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Retail Shop Employee Melanie Zandwijk 13 december 2024

Dive Friends Bonaire is the largest and most established dive operation on the island, not only offering world-class diving experiences, but also serving as a retail dealer. Wae proudly import and distribute merchandise across all our Dive Friends locations as well as to local retail shops.

Our retail stores cater to a variety of tastes and needs. The Reef Store offers a wide selection of sandals from the iconic Reef brand, along with Reef apparel for those who want to carry the island’s laid-back, beachy vibe wherever they go. Dushi Store, recently redesigned, is your go-to spot for casual fashion, bringing fresh, stylish pieces perfect for both island living and off-island adventures. Meanwhile, Dushi Style focuses on sport and watersport-inspired gear, offering everything you need for active days in the sun and sea.

Whether you’re diving, relaxing, or looking to update your wardrobe, Dive Friends Bonaire’s retail shops have you covered

Job Opening: Retail shop employee at Dive Friends Bonaire

Are you passionate about retail and sales? Dive into an exciting new opportunity with Dive Friends Bonaire! We’re looking for an enthusiastic and motivated commercial retail shop employee to join our dynamic team. If you love providing excellent customer service, working in a fast-paced environment, and being part of a vibrant team, this is the perfect challenge for you. Come join us and make a splash in the world of retail on the beautiful island of Bonaire

What will you do?

As part of our team, you’ll be the ‘face’ of Dive Friends Bonaire, working closely with your coworkers to create an exceptional shopping experience for our customers. You’ll help guide customers in making their choices, drive sales, and collaborate with the team to keep our stores looking their best. This includes tasks like unpacking new inventory, arranging products on the shelves, and ensuring the store is clean, neat, and organized. We value initiative, so we encourage you to bring fresh ideas for new products, store improvements, and small changes that can enhance the customer experience. If you’re a proactive, team-oriented individual with a passion for retail, we want to hear from you!

What are we looking for?

• Sales Oriented: You have the ability to connect with customers and confidently sell our wide range of products. Previous sales experience is essential.

• Customer-Focused: You have a warm, welcoming attitude and are always ready to assist every customer with a smile and helpful guidance.

• Motivated & Results-Driven: You are passionate about success and eager to meet and exceed goals, bringing energy and dedication to everything you do.

• Authorized to Work on Bonaire: It’s important that you are legally allowed to work on Bonaire.

What does a typical day entail

Your day at Dive Friends Bonaire begins with opening the stores 10 minutes before 9 a.m. You’ll start by counting the money and ensuring everything is in order, checking that the store is exactly as your colleague left it the day before. Once the store is open, you’ll organize the space, ensuring everything is neat and ready for customers. Throughout the day, your top priority is always the customer—helping them find exactly what they need and providing excellent service. At the end of the day, you’ll work together with your colleagues to close the store, making sure everything is tidied up and ready for the next day. It’s a day full of teamwork, customer interaction, and keeping the store in top shape!

What is the team you will be working with like

Our team at Dive Friends Bonaire is a vibrant and diverse group, made up of locals and people from various cultures and backgrounds. We celebrate the richness that comes with different perspectives, and the team spans a range of ages, each bringing their unique experiences and energy to the workplace. Together, we create a dynamic environment where collaboration, respect, and a shared passion for excellent customer service come naturally. It’s this blend of cultures, ages, and experiences that makes our team strong, friendly, and united in delivering the best possible experience for our customers

What do we offer?

A fulltime contract

A dynamic job on the beautiful island of Bonaire.

The chance to be part of an enthusiastic and passionate team.

The salary starts at $1,750 gross per month and can go up to $1,930

You will have 15 vacation days

National Health Insurance

Discount in all our stores: retail, dive retail and dive shops

The opportunity to (further) develop your diving skills

Various personnel deals on Bonaire, discount on: Bon Bida Gym, Yoga, Between 2 Buns and Bagels & Bloom

If you’re a proactive, team-oriented individual with a passion for retail, we want to hear from you!

Interested?

Are you the Retail shop employee we’re looking for and want to work in one of the most beautiful places in the world? Send your CV and a short motivation to [email protected] We look forward to hearing from you!

Interviews will take place starting January 15th, 2025.

