Vacancy Service / Front Desk Agent | Dive Retail Attendant

DIVI FLAMINGO BEACH RESORT & CASINO BONAIRE

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts in the Caribbean, located on the stunning island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Whether above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR:

FULLTIME GUEST SERVICE/FRONT DESK AGENT

As a professional, you will:

Greet guests in an efficient and courteous manner as the first face they see upon arrival.

Check guests in and out of their rooms, distribute room keys, answer questions, and process payments.

Requirements:

Fluent in Dutch and English.

Familiarity with operating a POS system (cashier system), handling money, and processing credit card transactions.

Availability during evening hours; shifts vary between 7 AM and 11 PM.

FULLTIME DIVE RETAIL ATTENDANT

As a professional, you will:

Greet guests efficiently and courteously as the face of the dive shop.

Arrange products on display shelves, process purchases and payments, and maintain cleanliness in the shop.

Advise clientele on available products and sell proactively.

Keep inventory of rental dive gear and assist in periodic inventories as directed.

Requirements:

Fluent in Dutch and English.

Familiarity with operating a POS system (cashier system), handling money, and processing credit card transactions.

Working hours from 7 AM to 5 PM.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Operations run Monday through Sunday; work 5 days a week with 2 days off (consecutive or separate).

Great secondary benefits include: Transportation. One warm meal per day. Life insurance. Pension savings. Vacation savings plan.



READY TO JOIN US?

If you see yourself in one of these roles and are our next great hire, please send your application to:

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire

Attn: [email protected]

You can also visit our front desk to complete an application form.

WE HOPE TO MEET YOU SOON!

