Vacancy Cook

Melanie Zandwijk
06 december 2024

Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the heart of Kralendijk’s city centre, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for: Cook (parttime, approximately 24 hours per week)

You will:

  • Assist the head chef in preparing hot and cold Italian dishes
  • Ensure an appealing presentation of the dishes served
  • Keeping the workspace tidy and clean

We ask:

  • Experience in cooking
  • Comfort with working in small spaces and using the oven
  • Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish, Italian or Dutch
  • A valid working permit or sédula
  • Attention to detail and cleanliness

We offer:

  • A workplace in the heart of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)
  • A competitive salary
  • Discounts on products at Rosa Cafe
  • Opportunities to grown within our company

Are you interested?
Then please send your application to: [email protected]

