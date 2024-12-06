Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Cook Melanie Zandwijk 06 december 2024

Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the heart of Kralendijk’s city centre, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for: Cook (parttime, approximately 24 hours per week)

You will:

Assist the head chef in preparing hot and cold Italian dishes

Ensure an appealing presentation of the dishes served

Keeping the workspace tidy and clean

We ask:

Experience in cooking

Comfort with working in small spaces and using the oven

Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish, Italian or Dutch

A valid working permit or sédula

Attention to detail and cleanliness

We offer:

A workplace in the heart of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)

A competitive salary

Discounts on products at Rosa Cafe

Opportunities to grown within our company

Are you interested?

Then please send your application to: [email protected]

