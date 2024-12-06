Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy Cook
06 december 2024
Welcome to Rosa Cafe! A small piece of Italy in the heart of Kralendijk’s city centre, where guests can enjoy a variety of Italian treats and the finest Italian coffee. Do you enjoy La Dolce Vita as much as we do? Then here is your chance, because we are looking for: Cook (parttime, approximately 24 hours per week)
You will:
- Assist the head chef in preparing hot and cold Italian dishes
- Ensure an appealing presentation of the dishes served
- Keeping the workspace tidy and clean
We ask:
- Experience in cooking
- Comfort with working in small spaces and using the oven
- Fluency in English and one of the following languages: Papiamentu, Spanish, Italian or Dutch
- A valid working permit or sédula
- Attention to detail and cleanliness
We offer:
- A workplace in the heart of Kralendijk (Kaya Grandi galleries)
- A competitive salary
- Discounts on products at Rosa Cafe
- Opportunities to grown within our company
Are you interested?
Then please send your application to: [email protected]