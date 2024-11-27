Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Bakker | Baker Melanie Zandwijk 27 november 2024

Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:

Functie-eisen:

Grondige kennis van Portugese en Latijns-Amerikaanse deegsoorten en cakes.

Minimaal 5 jaar werkervaring, inclusief ervaring met machines.

Goede beheersing van de Spaanse en Engelse taal, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.

Gemotiveerd, enthousiast en klantvriendelijk.

In het bezit van rijbewijs B en een eigen auto.

Fulltime beschikbaar.

Opleidingsniveau: minimaal MBO(+).

Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Baker. Read below to see what we are looking for:

Job Requirements:

In-depth knowledge of Portuguese and Latin American doughs and cakes.

At least 5 years of work experience, including experience with machines.

Good proficiency in Spanish and English, both spoken and written.

Motivated, enthusiastic, and customer-friendly.

Possession of a valid driver’s license (Category B) and own transportation.

Full-time availability.

Education level: at least MBO(+).

Send your interest to: [email protected]

