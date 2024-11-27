Vacatures Bonaire
Vacature Bakker | Baker
27 november 2024
Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:
Functie-eisen:
- Grondige kennis van Portugese en Latijns-Amerikaanse deegsoorten en cakes.
- Minimaal 5 jaar werkervaring, inclusief ervaring met machines.
- Goede beheersing van de Spaanse en Engelse taal, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.
- Gemotiveerd, enthousiast en klantvriendelijk.
- In het bezit van rijbewijs B en een eigen auto.
- Fulltime beschikbaar.
- Opleidingsniveau: minimaal MBO(+).
Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Baker. Read below to see what we are looking for:
Job Requirements:
- In-depth knowledge of Portuguese and Latin American doughs and cakes.
- At least 5 years of work experience, including experience with machines.
- Good proficiency in Spanish and English, both spoken and written.
- Motivated, enthusiastic, and customer-friendly.
- Possession of a valid driver’s license (Category B) and own transportation.
- Full-time availability.
- Education level: at least MBO(+).
Send your interest to: [email protected]