Vacatures Bonaire

Vacature Bakker | Baker

Melanie Zandwijk
27 november 2024

Bakkerij Alma Lusa is op zoek naar een Bakker. Lees hieronder waar wij naar op zoek zijn:

Functie-eisen:

  • Grondige kennis van Portugese en Latijns-Amerikaanse deegsoorten en cakes.
  • Minimaal 5 jaar werkervaring, inclusief ervaring met machines.
  • Goede beheersing van de Spaanse en Engelse taal, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.
  • Gemotiveerd, enthousiast en klantvriendelijk.
  • In het bezit van rijbewijs B en een eigen auto.
  • Fulltime beschikbaar.
  • Opleidingsniveau: minimaal MBO(+).

Bakery Alma Lusa is looking for a Baker. Read below to see what we are looking for:

Job Requirements:

  • In-depth knowledge of Portuguese and Latin American doughs and cakes.
  • At least 5 years of work experience, including experience with machines.
  • Good proficiency in Spanish and English, both spoken and written.
  • Motivated, enthusiastic, and customer-friendly.
  • Possession of a valid driver’s license (Category B) and own transportation.
  • Full-time availability.
  • Education level: at least MBO(+).

Send your interest to: [email protected]

5
Deel dit artikel

Rocargo

Rocargo



Rocargo