Vacatures Schoonmaak Vacancies Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Melanie Zandwijk 26 november 2024

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers.

WE ARE HIRING:

FULLTIME & PARTTIME EXPERIENCED FOOD & BEVERAGE ATTENDANT

FULLTIME EXPERIENCED BARTENDER

FULLTIME F&B SUPERVISOR

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar and meeting rooms. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM, evening shift from 14:30PM until 23PM is also possible.

FULLTIME FRONT DESK AGENT

As a professional, you are responsible for greeting guests in an efficient and courteous manner. You are the first face that many see upon arrival, the Front Desk Agent checks guests in and out of their rooms, distributes room keys, answers questions and processes payments. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 7AM until 23PM.

FULLTIME HOUSEMAN

FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING ROOM/LAUNDRY ATTENDANT

FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guest rooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guest while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. Do you take pride in cleanliness, then we are looking for you! Working hours from 5AM until 10PM.

FULLTIME KITCHEN STEWARDS/ HELPERS

FULLTIME KITCHEN LINE COOK

Our Kitchen staff are the key players in ensuring we are serving the best quality food to our guests. Cooks are responsible for the daily preparation of food items and station management. Duties include set-up, stocking and preparing food in accordance with the resort’s recipes and standards, ensuring cleanliness, proper safety procedures, and organizing kitchen, walk-in coolers, and storage areas. The Kitchen Steward is responsible for the sanitation of all kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, dishware, glassware and silverware, as well as the kitchen itself including floors, shelves, freezer etc. The employee must maintain excellent attendance and be able to work on a fast-paced work situation. Working hours from 5AM until 10PM.

FULL-TIME DIVE MASTER/INSTRUCTOR

PART-TIME/ON-CALL DIVE SHORE ATTENDANT

FULL-TIME DIVE OPERATIONS COORDINATOR

Above or below the water, Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers, and as one of the top diving destinations in the world, the island is truly a diver’s paradise. We are looking for outgoing, driven and enthusiastic l employees who have a great passion for dive and the sea. The Dive Operations Coordinator has the critical role of ensuring the efficient, smooth and safe running of the dive operations on site.

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday, you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate). We offer great secondary benefits.

Do you want extra information on a vacancy, please email [email protected]. Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions and are you our next great hire, please send your application to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

HOPE TO MEET YOU SOON.

57