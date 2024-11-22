Vacatures Bonaire

Vacancy part time Ramp Agent

Melanie Zandwijk
22 november 2024

ABOUT US

We are a service provider company dedicated to offering safe, on-time, and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. Our commitment is to excellence in serving the airline industry.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Load and unload luggage, cargo, and company mail
  • Marshall aircraft in and out of the ramp area
  • Operate equipment according to safety guidelines
  • Perform wingman duties
  • Assist with all aspects of ground service

REQUIREMENTS

  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter
  • Available to work 4 hours per day
  • Able to work split shifts
  • Capable of lifting or dropping 50 lbs or more
  • Possess a valid driver’s license

WE OFFER

  • Flexible working hours
  • Comprehensive training including classroom sessions, online courses, and on-the-job training
  • A great opportunity to learn and grow in the aviation industry

Apply today and become a part of our dedicated team!

HOW TO APPLY?

Send your Resume and Valid ID to:
[email protected]

11
Deel dit artikel

Rocargo

Rocargo

Rocargo