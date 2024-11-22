Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy part time Ramp Agent Melanie Zandwijk 22 november 2024

ABOUT US

We are a service provider company dedicated to offering safe, on-time, and cost-effective ground handling services with a smile. Our commitment is to excellence in serving the airline industry.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Load and unload luggage, cargo, and company mail

Marshall aircraft in and out of the ramp area

Operate equipment according to safety guidelines

Perform wingman duties

Assist with all aspects of ground service

REQUIREMENTS

Must be 18 years or older

Able to obtain a Good Conduct Letter

Available to work 4 hours per day

Able to work split shifts

Capable of lifting or dropping 50 lbs or more

Possess a valid driver’s license

WE OFFER

Flexible working hours

Comprehensive training including classroom sessions, online courses, and on-the-job training

A great opportunity to learn and grow in the aviation industry

Apply today and become a part of our dedicated team!

HOW TO APPLY?

Send your Resume and Valid ID to:

[email protected]

11