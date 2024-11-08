Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Location Manager Port Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 08 november 2024

With seven locations and three retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire is the largest dive operation on Bonaire and a PADI 5 Star IDC centre. We offer diving experiences for all levels, from beginners to instructors, introducing guests to Bonaire’s most beautiful dive sites. Our dive shops are open daily to ensure every visitor enjoys outstanding service and unforgettable underwater adventures. In addition, we distribute equipment to other local dive centres and collaborate with on-island suppliers.

Do you have a passion for diving and exceptional, commercial and organizational skills? Dive into a new challenge with Dive Friends Bonaire! We’re looking for an enthusiastic and driven Location Manager at Port Bonaire to lead the team.

Key Responsibilities:

Commercial

Drive revenue growth by promoting diving courses, gear, and excursions, building client relationships, and enhancing the dive center’s brand presence, while maintaining cost efficiency and an entrepreneurial mindset. Develop marketing and sales initiatives that efficiently utilize our budget whilst helping us grow.

Drive revenue growth by promoting diving courses, gear, and excursions, building client relationships, and enhancing the dive center’s brand presence, while maintaining cost efficiency and an entrepreneurial mindset. Develop marketing and sales initiatives that efficiently utilize our budget whilst helping us grow. Daily Operations

Manage opening and closing procedures, maintain shop and guest facilities, coordinate dock and tank collection areas, and support a safe, welcoming environment for guests and team members alike.

Manage opening and closing procedures, maintain shop and guest facilities, coordinate dock and tank collection areas, and support a safe, welcoming environment for guests and team members alike. Staff Leadership & Development

Mentor and support a varied team. Conduct interviews, meetings and performance reviews. Guide team development focusing on professionalism and friendliness implement introductory and continuing training programs for staff.

Mentor and support a varied team. Conduct interviews, meetings and performance reviews. Guide team development focusing on professionalism and friendliness implement introductory and continuing training programs for staff. Guest and Customer Service

Ensure exceptional all-round guest experience. Duties include greeting, assisting, orientating, equipping and informing guests. Also addressing guest inquiries, concerns or complaints with utmost professionalism.

Ensure exceptional all-round guest experience. Duties include greeting, assisting, orientating, equipping and informing guests. Also addressing guest inquiries, concerns or complaints with utmost professionalism. Health & Safety

Oversee risk management for a safe diving and working environment. Ensure all safety protocols and emergency procedures are adhered to by staff and students.

Oversee risk management for a safe diving and working environment. Ensure all safety protocols and emergency procedures are adhered to by staff and students. Communication & Coordination

Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, shareholders and team members. Work closely with fellow location managers, the planning department and the operations manager. There will be bi-annual meetings with shareholders to discuss the status of business and developments.

Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, shareholders and team members. Work closely with fellow location managers, the planning department and the operations manager. There will be bi-annual meetings with shareholders to discuss the status of business and developments. Boat operations servicing and maintenance

Overseeing servicing and maintenance of our boats and crew training.

Overseeing servicing and maintenance of our boats and crew training. Scuba tank management

Inspect, fill and maintain scuba tanks. Schedule regular hydrostatic testing and visual inspections of tanks.

Inspect, fill and maintain scuba tanks. Schedule regular hydrostatic testing and visual inspections of tanks. Compressor operation & maintenance

Oversee the operation and regular maintenance of air compressors.

Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Inventory, Maintenance & Cash Management

Administrative tasks

Collaborate with stakeholders

Facilities & equipment management

What are we looking for?

Experienced Dive Professional : PADI Instructor with at least one year of management experience in the dive industry.

: PADI Instructor with at least one year of management experience in the dive industry. Commercial skills: Demonstrated ability to drive revenue growth.

Demonstrated ability to drive revenue growth. Strong Leadership & Communication : Demonstrated ability to lead teams and communicate effectively with staff and guests alike.

: Demonstrated ability to lead teams and communicate effectively with staff and guests alike. Organizational Skills : Proven experience managing scheduling, reporting, and inventory in a fast-paced environment.

: Proven experience managing scheduling, reporting, and inventory in a fast-paced environment. Customer-Focused : Dedicated to providing a friendly, professional experience for every guest.

: Dedicated to providing a friendly, professional experience for every guest. Eco-Conscious: Passion for preserving Bonaire’s marine environment and supporting sustainable practices.

What does a typical day entail?

A typical day involves opening the shop, greeting guests, coordinating dive schedules, supporting staff, managing equipment, and tracking revenue. You ensure that the location is welcoming and always ready for the next day. It also involves promoting diving courses, gear, and excursions, building client relationships, and enhancing the dive center’s brand presence, while maintaining cost efficiency and a growth-oriented mindset.

What is the team you will be working with like?

You’ll join a supportive team that shares a passion for diving and delivering top-notch service. The team includes dive instructors, front desk staff, and divemasters dedicated to making guests feel at home.

What do we offer?

A full-time contract with a dynamic role on the beautiful island of Bonaire

An inclusive, enthusiastic team passionate about diving and customer service

Salary starting from $2.498 gross per month

You will have 15 holiday days

National Healthcare

Discount in all our stores: retail, dive retail and dive shops

The opportunity to further develop your diving skills

Various personnel deals on Bonaire, discount on: Bon Bida Gym, Yoga, Between 2 Buns and Bagels & Bloom.

If you’re ready to bring your expertise to Dive Friends Bonaire and lead our Port Bonaire location, send your CV and a short motivation to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com. We can’t wait to dive into the future with you!

270