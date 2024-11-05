Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Client Associate Melanie Zandwijk 05 november 2024

In this role you will deliver on the RBC’s client experience and own the moment with our clients, effectively using time on the counter and the floor to meet client needs, assist with their day-to-day transactions and enquiries. You proactively provide advice on the benefits of digital banking and engage other partners to elevate the client experience.

You may also become a Primary Cash Custodian and manage the bulk cash operations at the branch, taking the appropriate action to minimize the client impact and unit losses, while balancing the client experience.

What will you do?

You are part of a team supporting Sales & Service professionals and RBC partners in providing excellence customer service and providing credit and banking solutions that meet our clients needs.

You are responsible for providing clients with advice and solutions to meet their immediate and future needs drawing on your expertise in the areas of everyday banking, new account opening, term deposits and credit cards, maximizing every client opportunity and immediately introduce them with a Sales Professional or booking a convenient appointment.

While on the floor, you manage the flow of clients in the branch, engaging them upon entry to the branch and assisting them with use and knowledge of RBC’s Multi-channel & Digital solutions.

You take ownership of client concerns at first point of contact applying the “Make it Right” principles, ensuring the problem resolution case/tickets is logged on our complaints handling systems/ application/tool where applicable for easy follow up and resolution; ensuring clients are informed about RBC’s complaint handling process.

You demonstrate effectiveness in getting work right the first time, effective use of RBC Systems, adherence to policies, procedures to eliminate/reduce cash differences, fraud and sundry losses.

Upon becoming a Cash Custodian you will effectively deliver on cash management activities, including cash ordering and redemption routines, partnering with your other Cash Custodians and Control Custodians for efficient EOD balancing and identification of outages.

What do you need to succeed?

Must-have

HAVO or VWO or MBO+ the subjects must include Dutch, English and Math

Proven customer service and operations acumen with a track record of success in a client-focused, target-driven performance culture

Leadership skills, innovative, impact & influence

Multi-tasking, problem-solving and team working skills

An aptitude for listening, establishing rapport and finding the right solutions for customers

An interest in mobile and digital devices and an ability to help clients navigate through self-serve application

Nice-to-have:

Diploma or Associates Degree in Banking or a related field

What’s in it for you?

We thrive on the challenge to be our best, progressive thinking to keep growing, and working together to deliver trusted advice to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. We care about each other, reaching our potential, making a difference to our communities, and achieving success that is mutual.

Leaders who support your development through training and coaching, and invest in your continued learning and commitment to building long term careers

Ability to make a difference and lasting impact

Work with a dynamic, collaborative, progressive, and high-performing team

Inclusion and Equal Opportunity Employment

At RBC, we embrace diversity and inclusion for innovation and growth. We are committed to building inclusive teams and an equitable workplace for our employees to bring their true selves to work. We are taking actions to tackle issues of inequity and systemic bias to support our diverse talent, clients and communities.

​​​​​​​

Furthermore, we also strive to provide an accessible candidate experience for our prospective employees with different abilities. Please let us know if you need any accommodations during the recruitment process.

