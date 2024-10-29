Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Food and Beverage Supervisor Melanie Zandwijk 29 oktober 2024

The Food and Beverage department at the Divi Flamingo Resort is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar, and meeting rooms.

The F&B Supervisors are a part of the F&B leadership team supporting event services, banquets, restaurant and bar operations. This includes providing support and guidance to the banquet and outlet teams, while working and communicating closely with all hotel departments to ensure a successful and effective guest experience. Communication, cost control, analytical capacity, multitasking, a cheerful and can-do personality and great scheduling and planning skills are key.

Requirement:

Able to communicate in fluent English. Papiamentu, Spanish, Dutch are a pre.

Strong physical condition and good health.

Associate level (MBO) or equivalent with a minimum of 3 years experience in a supervisory F&B role.

Strong computer skills. Knowledge of POS systems.

Working hours Monday to Sunday from 6AM until 23PM, with 2 OFF-days.

Send your resume and motivation letter to: hr@diviflamingo.com. Or fill in an application form at our front desk.

