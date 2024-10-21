Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 21 oktober 2024

Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is seeking a proactive and dynamic individual to join our legal team as a Legal Counsel. In this role, you will play a pivotal part in legal compliance to advance our organizational objectives. This opportunity offers an exciting prospect for an ambitious legal professional to contribute to our legal framework and risk management strategies.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the Legal Counsel with various legal tasks.

Draft and manage contracts to mitigate organizational risks.

Providing legal advice on various matters such as contracts, labor matters, claims, and security.

Keep abreast of applicable laws developments and communicate their implications to management.

Assist with drafting and reviewing policies and procedures to ensure adherence to legal requirements.

Assist the Legal Counsel with the preparation of legal proceedings and dispute resolution.

Assist with departmental planning and administrative tasks as needed.

REQUIREMENTS

Master’s degree in law, with a focus on Aviation Law or Corporate Law preferred.

Prior experience in legal consultancy, particularly in a corporate setting, is advantageous.

Strong understanding of relevant laws and regulations, including contract law, labor law, aviation law, commercial law, and Corporate Governance.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

WHY JOIN US?

Opportunity to thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Gain invaluable hands-on experience within a supportive culture.

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Access to professional development opportunities.

Be part of a collaborative and supportive legal team.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and relevant experiences to career@sxmairport.com by November 15th, 2024. Please indicate ‘Legal Counsel’ in the subject line.

Embark on a rewarding career journey with us at Princess Juliana International Airport, where your legal expertise will contribute to our continued success. We look forward to welcoming you to our team.

