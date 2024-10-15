Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 15 oktober 2024

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is a leading aviation hub committed to excellence in service, safety, and efficiency. Our Electrical Mechanical Department leads the way in innovative infrastructure development and maintenance, focusing on continuous improvement and sustainability.

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Mechanical Engineer to join our technical team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in mechanical engineering with experience in HVAC systems, domestic water infrastructure, sewage water infrastructure, and fire detection and suppression systems. NFPA knowledge is a plus!

Key Responsibilities:

Coordinate and oversee infrastructure projects from start to finish, ensuring they are on time, within budget, and meet quality standards.

Utilize Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

Manage project schedules, resources, and budgets for efficient utilization.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, contractors, and stakeholders for seamless execution.

Conduct site inspections and monitor progress to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

Prepare and present project reports, including status updates, risk assessments, and mitigation plans.

Ensure projects comply with local regulations, industry standards, and best practices.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation and records.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.

Proven experience managing projects related to HVAC systems, water infrastructure, and fire suppression systems.

Valid driver’s license required.

Knowledge of NFPA standards is highly desirable.

Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills for effective teamwork.

Proficiency in project management software.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Opportunities for professional development and career growth.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter detailing qualifications and experience to career@sxmairport.com by November 15th, 2024. Please include “Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor” in the subject line.

