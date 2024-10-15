Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Divemaster / Dive Instructor (on-call) Melanie Zandwijk 15 oktober 2024

Above or below the water, Bonaire offers a unique experience for vacationers, and as one of the top diving destinations in the world, the island is truly a diver’s paradise. Would you enjoy taking our valued guests on a great diving experience? And are you a certified Dive Master or Dive Instructor?

THEN THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY!

PART-TIME/ ON-CALL DIVE MASTER/ DIVE INSTRUCTOR

What are we looking for in a co-worker:

Is Padi certified;

Has a service-oriented mindset.

Is friendly, courteous, attentive, and helpful to all members, guests, and fellow employees;

Has experience with teaching and guiding of courses and dives including shore, boat and night dives.

Can communicate fluent in English (Spanish, Dutch are a plus).

Assists with boat and dive equipment maintenance.

Fills tanks.

Helps keep the boats, dive shop and other work areas clean and tidy.

If you recognize yourself in this position and have the right qualifications, please submit your application letter and resume to Human Resources department by email at hr@diviflamingo.com.

