Vacancy Fire Chief Sint Maarten

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) is recruiting a Fire Chief for our Rescue and Firefighting Department. PJIAE Airport is a thriving hub of international connectivity and the gateway to the Caribbean. As a cornerstone of the region’s transportation infrastructure, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security for our passengers and personnel. We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Fire Chief to lead our Airport Rescue and Firefighting Department. As Head of the Rescue and Firefighting department, the Fire Chief, will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive fire prevention, emergency response, and safety programs, ensuring compliance with local and international regulations, and fostering a culture of excellence within the department.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee all aspects of the Airport Fire Service, including personnel management, training, and resource allocation.

Develop and implement effective emergency response protocols, ensuring a rapid and efficient response to any incident or accident.

Develop and implement fire prevention activities, including the enforcement as per local legislation.

Conduct regular assessments and inspections to maintain the highest safety standards and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Collaborate closely with other airport departments and external stakeholders to ensure seamless coordination during emergency situations.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and development within the department to enhance the team’s capabilities and expertise.

Develop and manage the department maintenance program.

Prepare the annual operating budget for the department.

Responsible for the Procurement of Fire Fighting Equipment

Manage the department training program.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum 8 years of progressive experience in a firefighting or emergency services’ role, with at least 3 years in a leadership position.

Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Emergency Management, or a related field. A master’s degree is a plus.

Working knowledge of applicable Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

Proven knowledge of national and international fire safety regulations and standards.

Strong leadership, communication, and decision-making skills with the ability to remain composed under pressure.

Experience in aviation fire and rescue operations is a plus.

PJIAE Airport offers a dynamic and inclusive work environment, competitive compensation, and opportunities for professional growth and development. If you are a dedicated and visionary leader with a passion for ensuring the safety and security of our community, we invite you to apply for this critical position.

HOW TO APPLY?

Interested persons should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience. Email your resume and motivation letter to career@sxmairport.com. The deadline to apply is October 21, 2024.

Please include “Fire Chief” in the subject line.

