Vacancy Front Office Agent 10 oktober 2024

Located on the stunning coastline of Bonaire, The Bellafonte Hotel offers an exclusive stay where personalized services and elegant accommodations come together. Our boutique hotel is renowned for its intimate atmosphere, highly personalized services, luxurious suites, and extraordinary ocean views. As part of our team, you will play an essential role in providing exceptional service to guests who come to enjoy the serenity and beauty of this destination.

Position Overview:

We are looking for a dedicated Front Office Agent to join our team. As the first point of contact for our guests, you will ensure that their stay is smooth and unforgettable, from check-in to check out. Your role will entail a variety of guest-facing tasks, including reservations, concierge services, and handling any special requests, as well as general tasks such as making sure the property is kept clean and up to standards together with our Housekeeping team. The ideal candidate is professional, detail-oriented, and thrives in a luxury hospitality environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Warm Welcome & Farewell : Greet guests with a smile and provide a warm welcome upon their arrival. Ensure a smooth and personalized check-in/check-out process.

: Greet guests with a smile and provide a warm welcome upon their arrival. Ensure a smooth and personalized check-in/check-out process. Reservations Management : Handle reservations via phone, email, and online booking platforms. Maintain accurate records of guest bookings, preferences, and any special requests.

: Handle reservations via phone, email, and online booking platforms. Maintain accurate records of guest bookings, preferences, and any special requests. Concierge Services : Provide guests with information about local attractions, restaurants, and activities. Arrange reservations, transportation, and tours, offering expert local advice.

: Provide guests with information about local attractions, restaurants, and activities. Arrange reservations, transportation, and tours, offering expert local advice. Guest Relations : Respond to guest inquiries, resolve complaints efficiently, and ensure all guests enjoy a luxurious and stress-free stay.

: Respond to guest inquiries, resolve complaints efficiently, and ensure all guests enjoy a luxurious and stress-free stay. Coordination : Work together with housekeeping, maintenance, and other departments to ensure guest satisfaction and that all special requests are fulfilled.

: Work together with housekeeping, maintenance, and other departments to ensure guest satisfaction and that all special requests are fulfilled. Payments & Billing : Handle guest payments, process invoices, and ensure accurate billing records.

: Handle guest payments, process invoices, and ensure accurate billing records. Luxury Service Standards: Uphold the high standards of The Bellafonte by providing personalized service and anticipating guests’ needs.

Qualifications:

Experience : Previous experience in front office, guest services, or luxury hospitality is strongly preferred.

: Previous experience in front office, guest services, or luxury hospitality is strongly preferred. Languages : Fluent in English. Additional languages such as Dutch, Spanish, or Papiamento are a plus.

: Fluent in English. Additional languages such as Dutch, Spanish, or Papiamento are a plus. Communication Skills : Excellent verbal and written communication skills with a natural ability to connect with guests.

: Excellent verbal and written communication skills with a natural ability to connect with guests. Tech-Savvy : Proficient with computers and booking software (experience with hotel management systems is an advantage).

: Proficient with computers and booking software (experience with hotel management systems is an advantage). Problem-Solving : Ability to remain calm under pressure and handle multiple tasks efficiently.

: Ability to remain calm under pressure and handle multiple tasks efficiently. Availability : Flexible schedule, including the ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays, fulltime.

: Flexible schedule, including the ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays, fulltime. Legal Status: Must be legally authorized to work on Bonaire or possess the required work permits.

Why Join Us:

Work in Paradise : Enjoy working in a beautiful, oceanfront setting with the unique charm of Bonaire.

: Enjoy working in a beautiful, oceanfront setting with the unique charm of Bonaire. Competitive Salary : We offer a salary that reflects your experience and commitment to excellence.

: We offer a salary that reflects your experience and commitment to excellence. Career Growth: Be part of a growing team with opportunities for professional development in luxury hospitality.

How to Apply:

Are you passionate about delivering luxury service and ensuring unforgettable guest experiences? We would love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your hospitality experience and why you’re the perfect fit for Bellafonte to our General Manager:

Mrs. Carlijn Verf. Email: gm@thebellafonte.com

