Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Guest Relations Coordinator Melanie Zandwijk 07 oktober 2024

Our Vision

At Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, we aim to exceed our guests’ expectations by providing an unforgettable experience.

Are you:

Energetic and full of life?

Passionate about providing exceptional service?

Not afraid to roll up your sleeves and go the extra mile?

Always looking for ways to excel?

If so, this is the opportunity for you!

Guest Relations Coordinator

As our Guest Relations Coordinator, you will ensure that our guests have an amazing stay by:

Mingling with guests to ensure satisfaction.

Developing and initiating programs to enhance the guest experience.

Inspecting rooms and arranging follow-ups when necessary.

Setting up rooms with amenities for special occasions.

Conducting resort-wide inspections and walking the property.

Developing and participating in guest activities.

Managing online guest reviews, surveys, and the guest booking experience.

You will report directly to the General Manager, keeping her informed of guest feedback, concerns, and overall guest experience. You’ll be her eyes and ears when it comes to ensuring guest satisfaction.

Your Qualifications:

Strong affinity for Bonaire’s culture, as we strive to share it with our guests through activities and events.

Excellent communication skills in English (Papiamentu is a plus).

Ability to respond to emails, coordinate with Divi Resorts, flag guest arrivals, assign rooms, and make reservations.

Willingness to work at the front desk when needed.

Enthusiasm for setting up special guest programs and welcoming groups.

A proactive approach to improving efficiency and teamwork.

Willingness to represent the resort at events and assist colleagues.

While prior resort experience is preferred, your personality and enthusiasm are what matter most. This position offers significant growth potential for the right candidate. Solid references are required.

Interested?

If this sounds like you, please submit your application letter and resume to our Human Resources department by email at hr@diviflamingo.com.

504