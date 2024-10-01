Nieuws van Bonaire

Vacancy Dog Caregiver

Melanie Zandwijk
01 oktober 2024

LOOKING FOR A JOB WITH MEANING? JOIN OUR TEAM!

Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for a Dog Caregiver
25 hours per week | 4 days per week

  • Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 21 years old
  • Love for animals
  • Good physical condition and able to work outdoors
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Resident of Bonaire with a valid sedula
  • Ability to read basic English
  • Willingness to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

  • Cleaning kennels and cages, providing water and food for the animals
  • Monitoring and reporting on the health and condition of the animals
  • Walking, bathing, and grooming as needed
  • Assisting in keeping the property and kennels neat and clean

Salary: Based on qualifications, with a minimum of $10.10 per hour.

Interested?
Please email your C.V. to animalshelterbonaire@gmail.com to schedule an interview.
DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.

0
Deel dit artikel

Rocargo

Rocargo

Rocargo

Rocargo