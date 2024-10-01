Nieuws van Bonaire
Vacancy Dog Caregiver
01 oktober 2024
LOOKING FOR A JOB WITH MEANING? JOIN OUR TEAM!
Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for a Dog Caregiver
25 hours per week | 4 days per week
- Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Requirements:
- Minimum 21 years old
- Love for animals
- Good physical condition and able to work outdoors
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Resident of Bonaire with a valid sedula
- Ability to read basic English
- Willingness to learn about animal care
Responsibilities include:
- Cleaning kennels and cages, providing water and food for the animals
- Monitoring and reporting on the health and condition of the animals
- Walking, bathing, and grooming as needed
- Assisting in keeping the property and kennels neat and clean
Salary: Based on qualifications, with a minimum of $10.10 per hour.
Interested?
Please email your C.V. to animalshelterbonaire@gmail.com to schedule an interview.
DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.