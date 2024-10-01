Nieuws van Bonaire Vacancy Dog Caregiver Melanie Zandwijk 01 oktober 2024

LOOKING FOR A JOB WITH MEANING? JOIN OUR TEAM!

Animal Shelter Bonaire has an opening for a Dog Caregiver

25 hours per week | 4 days per week

Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Two weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Requirements:

Minimum 21 years old

Love for animals

Good physical condition and able to work outdoors

Strong interpersonal skills

Resident of Bonaire with a valid sedula

Ability to read basic English

Willingness to learn about animal care

Responsibilities include:

Cleaning kennels and cages, providing water and food for the animals

Monitoring and reporting on the health and condition of the animals

Walking, bathing, and grooming as needed

Assisting in keeping the property and kennels neat and clean

Salary: Based on qualifications, with a minimum of $10.10 per hour.

Interested?

Please email your C.V. to animalshelterbonaire@gmail.com to schedule an interview.

DO NOT RESPOND VIA FACEBOOK OR MESSENGER.

