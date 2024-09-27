Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Retail Employee Melanie Zandwijk 27 september 2024

Join the largest diving organization on Bonaire, Dive Friends Bonaire! We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Retail Employee to join our team full-time.

About Us

Dive Friends Bonaire is not only known for diving; we also have three retail stores—REEF, Dushi Store, and Dushi Style—that offer a wide range of lifestyle, leisure, and sportswear, including popular brands like Birkenstock, Skechers, Champion, and Corkcicle.

Your Role

As a Retail Employee, you’ll brighten someone’s day by:

Helping customers with product selection, sizing, and the latest styles.

Providing a smooth, friendly checkout experience and handling returns or requests.

Keeping the store neat and organized, including restocking shelves and maintaining clean fitting rooms.

Receiving and inspecting new stock, ensuring it’s priced correctly and meets our quality standards.

What We’re Looking For

A people person who loves to create a positive customer experience.

Honest, communicative, and a good listener.

Great organizational skills and attention to detail.

A team player with a positive attitude and eagerness to learn.

Interest in fashion and staying up-to-date with the latest trends.

Experience in retail is a plus.

Must speak English; bonus if you also know Papiamentu, Spanish, or Dutch.

Full-time available

Apply Now!

If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you! Send your application to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com.

316