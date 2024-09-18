Instagram

Vacancy Airport Ramp Agent

Melanie Zandwijk
18 september 2024

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a fast-paced challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team and provide efficient, professional service in an exciting role, Position: Airport Ramp Agent.

Job Summary: Provide essential under-wing ground support services, including:

  • Loading/unloading baggage & cargo
  • Aircraft marshalling
  • Water & lavatory servicing
  • Aircraft cleaning
  • Operating heavy equipment

Requirements:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Ability to work in all weather conditions
  • Lift up to 70 pounds
  • Flexible schedule (early morning, overnight, weekends, holidays)

How to Apply: Send your application to: erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com

Join us and be part of something great!

