Vacancy Airport Ramp Agent
18 september 2024
WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a fast-paced challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team and provide efficient, professional service in an exciting role, Position: Airport Ramp Agent.
Job Summary: Provide essential under-wing ground support services, including:
- Loading/unloading baggage & cargo
- Aircraft marshalling
- Water & lavatory servicing
- Aircraft cleaning
- Operating heavy equipment
Requirements:
- Valid Driver’s License
- Ability to work in all weather conditions
- Lift up to 70 pounds
- Flexible schedule (early morning, overnight, weekends, holidays)
How to Apply: Send your application to: erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com
Join us and be part of something great!