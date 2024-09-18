Instagram Vacancy Airport Ramp Agent Melanie Zandwijk 18 september 2024

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a fast-paced challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team and provide efficient, professional service in an exciting role, Position: Airport Ramp Agent.

Job Summary: Provide essential under-wing ground support services, including:

Loading/unloading baggage & cargo

Aircraft marshalling

Water & lavatory servicing

Aircraft cleaning

Operating heavy equipment

Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

Ability to work in all weather conditions

Lift up to 70 pounds

Flexible schedule (early morning, overnight, weekends, holidays)

How to Apply: Send your application to: erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com

Join us and be part of something great!

400