Vacancy Airport Customer Service Agent Bonaire

Melanie Zandwijk
18 september 2024

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a dynamic challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team! If you’re passionate about delivering exceptional customer service in a fast-paced environment, this opportunity is for you.

Job Summary:
As an Airport Customer Service Agent, you’ll provide essential services to travelers, including:

  • Ticketing and baggage processing
  • Counter check-in and boarding
  • Jet way operation and welcoming arriving passengers
  • Assisting VIPs and passengers with special needs
  • Handling customer complaints and additional assigned tasks

Requirements:

  • A passion for customer service, with a friendly and courteous attitude
  • Fluency in English (additional languages are a plus)
  • Flexibility to work various shifts, including early mornings, overnights, weekends, and holidays

Apply Now!
Interested? Send your application via email to erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com.

