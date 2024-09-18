Vacatures Bonaire
Vacancy Airport Customer Service Agent Bonaire
18 september 2024
WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a dynamic challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team! If you’re passionate about delivering exceptional customer service in a fast-paced environment, this opportunity is for you.
Job Summary:
As an Airport Customer Service Agent, you’ll provide essential services to travelers, including:
- Ticketing and baggage processing
- Counter check-in and boarding
- Jet way operation and welcoming arriving passengers
- Assisting VIPs and passengers with special needs
- Handling customer complaints and additional assigned tasks
Requirements:
- A passion for customer service, with a friendly and courteous attitude
- Fluency in English (additional languages are a plus)
- Flexibility to work various shifts, including early mornings, overnights, weekends, and holidays
Apply Now!
Interested? Send your application via email to erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com.