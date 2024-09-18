Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Airport Customer Service Agent Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 18 september 2024

WE’RE HIRING IN BONAIRE! Looking for a dynamic challenge in the aviation services industry? Join our multicultural team! If you’re passionate about delivering exceptional customer service in a fast-paced environment, this opportunity is for you.

Job Summary:

As an Airport Customer Service Agent, you’ll provide essential services to travelers, including:

Ticketing and baggage processing

Counter check-in and boarding

Jet way operation and welcoming arriving passengers

Assisting VIPs and passengers with special needs

Handling customer complaints and additional assigned tasks

Requirements:

A passion for customer service, with a friendly and courteous attitude

Fluency in English (additional languages are a plus)

Flexibility to work various shifts, including early mornings, overnights, weekends, and holidays

Apply Now!

Interested? Send your application via email to erlisianny.adelina@swissport.com.

