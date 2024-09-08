Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Experience & Production Employee Melanie Zandwijk 08 september 2024

Join Our Dynamic Team at The Cadushy Distillery! Unleash Your Potential Where Tradition Meets Innovation

At The Cadushy Distillery, we’re more than just a distillery – we’re a community of passionate creators, driven by excellence in spirits, hospitality, and innovation. As we continue to grow, we’re looking for talented individuals to join our team and help shape the future of our distillery.

We’re Hiring: Experience & Production Employee (1 FTE)

In this unique dual role, you’ll engage directly with guests, ensuring they have an unforgettable experience at The Cadushy Distillery. You’ll guide them through our story, share insights about our products, and make their visit truly memorable. On the production side, you’ll play a key part in crafting the high-quality spirits we’re known for.

Why Choose The Cadushy Distillery?

Grow with Us : We support your professional and personal growth.

: We support your professional and personal growth. Innovate Every Day : Your ideas matter in an environment driven by innovation.

: Your ideas matter in an environment driven by innovation. Be Part of Our Journey: We’re a team that supports, celebrates, and faces challenges together.

We Value Versatility!

If you excel in both production and hospitality, you’re the multi-talented individual we’re looking for.

Continuous Development: We’re seeking team members who are eager to learn and take on new challenges. If you’re passionate about expanding your skills, this is the perfect place for you.

Ready to Join Us?

Come visit The Cadushy Distillery to meet our team and pick up an application form, or send your cover letter and resume to talent@cadushy.com. We’re excited to learn how you can contribute to our story of innovation, quality, and community.

Let’s craft the future together at The Cadushy Distillery!

97