Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Director of Tourism Melanie Zandwijk 07 september 2024

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is a vibrant and forward- thinking organization dedicated to promoting the island of Bonaire as a premier destination, with the goal of driving tourism development. Bonaire is currently in an exciting phase of growth, emerging as an attractive destination with vast potential.

The position

As the Director of Tourism, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Bonaire’s Tourism Industry through the strategic and operational management of the organization. You stay abreast of industry trends and translate these into innovative strategic initiatives that align with the island’s goals. Your responsibilities will include developing and implementing strategic policies and projects, and working closely with external stakeholders to ensure the successful execution of tourism strategies. In this role, you will report directly to TCB’s supervisory board.

Your profile

We are looking for candidates with a Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field, and at least three years of experience in a directorial or senior leadership position. Experience in the tourism industry is a significant advantage. The ideal candidate will possess strong management and leadership skills, with the ability to build and sustain a valuable network. You are dynamic, goal-oriented, and a team player with excellent negotiation and interpersonal skills. Additionally, you should have HR skills, a solid understanding of Corporate Governance, and knowledge of financial audit procedures. Your ability to identify and act on opportunities will be crucial to your success in this role. Proficiency in English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Spanish, both spoken and written, is essential, and familiarity with Dutch Caribbean culture is considered an advantage.

Your reaction

Interested in this role? Please send us your application no later than September 15, 2024: via: Harald Linkels e-mail: harald@linkels.com

An assessment and/or other form of pre-employment check will be applicable as part of this procedure for selected candidates.

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

562