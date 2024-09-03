Instagram Vacatures keuken | Jobs Kitchenstaff Plaza Resort Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 03 september 2024

You can find the vacancy in Dutch and English below.

Bij Van der Valk Plaza Resort Bonaire zijn we op zoek naar nieuwe collega’s voor het keukenteam. Wij zoeken first cooks, een junior sous-chef en patissiers die samen met de rest van het team voor onze gasten de ultieme culinaire beleving gaan verzorgen. Met een restaurant dat uitkijkt over de schitterende blauwe Caribische zee en een nieuwe keuken voorzien krijg je bij ons de kans om mee te groeien naar een 5-sterren niveau. Heb jij ervaring in de keuken van een groot en luxe restaurant? En ben je op zoek naar een baan waarin je culinaire creativiteit kan toepassen? Check dan snel onderstaande vacatures en solliciteer via de button bij de online vacature.

First Cook: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/o/first-cook

Junior Sous-chef: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/o/sous-chef

Patissier: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/o/patissier

At Van der Valk Plaza Resort Bonaire we are looking for new colleagues to join our kitchen team. We have job openings for first cooks, a junior sous-chef, and pastry chefs. In all these roles you collaborate with the rest of the kitchen staff to create the ultimate culinary experience for our guests. With a restaurant where the guest enjoy their dining with a view over the blue Caribbean Sea and a new fully equipped kitchen, you’ll have the opportunity to grow with us towards a 5-star level. Do you have experience in working in the kitchen of a large, luxury restaurant? Are you looking for a job where you can unleash your culinary creativity? Then quickly check out the vacancies below and apply via the online button.

First cook: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/l/en/o/first-cook

Junior Sous-chef: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/l/en/o/sous-chef

Pastry chef: https://vandervalkplazaresortbonaire.recruitee.com/l/en/o/patissier

36