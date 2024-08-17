Instagram Vacancy General Practitioner or Tropical Physician Statia Melanie Zandwijk 17 augustus 2024

Working with SEHCF offers a unique opportunity to deliver holistic care in the Caribbean Netherlands. You will be part of a team that integrates lifestyle, prevention, optimal treatment, and nursing care in a strong network that spans the island and the region. As a General Practitioner or Tropical Physician, you will gain invaluable experience in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Empathy, teamwork, flexibility, and a solution-oriented mindset are key traits for this role.

Job Responsibilities

Conduct GP consultations, diagnose, and coordinate care with the multidisciplinary team or medical specialists from nearby islands.

Decide if a patient needs to be referred abroad for further treatment.

Handle emergency care, nursing home care, community care, and care for temporarily admitted patients (primary-plus care).

Perform minor surgical procedures (if qualified).

Collaborate with a multidisciplinary care team to deliver 24/7 medical care.

Provide primary-plus patient care, including prevention services.

Work with visiting specialists, referring patients to other islands or countries when necessary.

Qualifications : BIG or equivalent registered General Practitioner and/or Tropical Physician. Experience in acute medicine, internal medicine, surgery, or completion of training as a Tropical Physician is highly valued.

: Skills : Ability to adapt and empathize with the local community of St. Eustatius. Excellent command of the English language (spoken and written). Strong communication skills: able to listen, build bridges, and navigate diverse stakeholder relationships. Team player: open to giving and receiving feedback, and committed to achieving results with the team.

: Availability : Full-time, for at least 2 months (with potential for extension).

: Additional Qualities : Flexibility is essential due to the broad scope of tasks and the island’s isolated context. Foreign work experience is a plus, though not required.

:

About SEHCF

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) operates the island’s only medical facility, offering a broad range of healthcare services. Our dedicated team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, midwives, physiotherapists, specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care, and visiting specialists. We are committed to delivering top-quality care through outpatient services, community (home) care, emergency response, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services like laboratory and X-ray facilities.

In close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport, public health organizations (GGD and GGZ), and regional medical centers in St. Maarten, Bonaire, and Curaçao, SEHCF continually strives to improve healthcare services for the local population.

What We Offer

Full-Time Position : 40 hours per week.

: 40 hours per week. Duration : 4 months (with a possible extension).

: 4 months (with a possible extension). Start Date : 15th September 2024.

: 15th September 2024. Opportunities for Growth : Personal and professional development within a unique setting.

: Personal and professional development within a unique setting. Competitive Employment Conditions: Reflecting the standards of the region.

Interested?

If this position appeals to you and you meet the qualifications, we encourage you to apply. Please submit the following:

Your CV/resume

Cover letter

Copies of diplomas and certificates

Two references

Send your application to: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mr. Fazal Baboe, Medical Manager, via email at hr@sehcf.org.

For more information, you can contact Mr. Baboe at +599 318-2211 or +599 319-1381.

Location: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), Caribbean Netherlands

Position Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week)

Duration: 4 months, starting 15th September 2024

Extension: Possible extension based on performance and mutual agreement

St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

H.M. Queen Beatrix Rd. 25 | Oranjestad | St. Eustatius

Website: www.sehcf.org

Phone: +599 318-2211

Closing date: August 26, 2024

0