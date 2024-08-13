Vacature Dental Assistant
Lees hieronder de functiebeschrijving in Nederlands | Papiamentu | Engels
Word Onze Nieuwe Tandartsassistent!
Locatie: Prachtig Bonaire
Over Ons:
Welkom bij onze gezellige tandartspraktijk op het zonnige eiland Bonaire! We zijn een hecht team dat houdt van wat we doen en trots is op onze fantastische werksfeer. We zijn toegewijd aan het bieden van eersteklas zorg voor onze patiënten en zoeken iemand die net zo gepassioneerd is om ons team te versterken.
Wat Ga Je Doen:
- De tandarts assisteren tijdens behandelingen
- Sterilisatie en voorbereiding van de instrumenten
- Helpen bij de receptie wanneer nodig
- De patiënten voorbereiden voor behandeling
- Patiënten op het gemak stellen en ervoor zorgen dat ze een goede ervaring hebben
- Inventarisbeheer van de tandheelkundige verbruiksartikelen
Wat We Zoeken:
- Vaardigheid in ten minste 3 van de volgende talen: Papiaments, Nederlands, Engels, Spaans
- Vriendelijkheid, positiviteit en een passie voor het bieden van de beste zorg aan onze patiënten
- Creatief oplossingsvermogen
- Bereidheid om te werken in een uitdagende omgeving
Wat We Bieden:
- Interne opleiding
- Een competitief salaris en geweldige voordelen
- Flexibele vakantieregelingen (we weten hoe belangrijk het is om op te laden!)
- Een leuke, positieve en ondersteunende werkomgeving
Hoe te Solliciteren:
Als je enthousiast bent om ons team te versterken, stuur dan een e-mail met je motivatiebrief en CV naar nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We kunnen niet wachten om je te ontmoeten!
¡Únete a Nuestro Equipo como Asistente Dental!
Ubicación: Bonaire
Sobre Nosotros:
¡Bienvenido/a a nuestra acogedora clínica dental en la soleada isla de Bonaire! Somos un equipo muy unido que ama lo que hace y se enorgullece de nuestra fantástica atmósfera de trabajo. Estamos dedicados a brindar la mejor atención a nuestros pacientes y buscamos a alguien igual de apasionado para unirse a nosotros.
Lo Que Harás:
- Asistir al dentista durante los tratamientos dentales
- Preparar y esterilizar el equipo y los instrumentos dentales
- Ayudar en las tareas de recepción en caso necesario
- Preparar a los pacientes para los tratamientos
- Asegurarse de que el paciente se sienta cómodo y tenga una buena experiencia
- Manejar el almacenaje e inventario de los materiales
Lo Que Buscamos:
- Fluidez en al menos 3 de los siguientes idiomas: Papiamento, Holandés, Inglés, Español
- Amabilidad, mentalidad positiva y pasión por brindar el mejor cuidado a nuestros pacientes
- Habilidad para resolver problemas de manera creativa
- Disposición para trabajar en entornos desafiantes y gratificantes
Lo Que Ofrecemos:
- Formación interna
- Un salario competitivo y grandes beneficios
- Vacaciones flexibles (¡sabemos lo importante que es recargar energías!)
- Un ambiente laboral divertido, positivo y de apoyo
Cómo Aplicar:
Si te entusiasma unirte a nuestro equipo, envía un correo electrónico con tu carta de motivación y CV a nerea@dentistbonaire.com. ¡Estamos ansiosos por conocerte!
Join Our Team as a Dental Assistant!
Location: Beautiful Bonaire
About Us:
Welcome to our cozy dental practice on the sunny island of Bonaire! We’re a tight-knit team that loves what we do and prides ourselves on our fantastic work atmosphere. We’re dedicated to providing top-notch care for our patients, and we’re looking for someone equally passionate to join us.
What You’ll Do:
- Assist the dentist during dental treatments
- Prepare and sterilize the equipment and dental materials
- Help with reception operations whenever needed
- Prepare patients for treatment
- Make sure patients feel comfortable and have a good experience
- Keep the dental consumables inventory on track
What We’re Looking For:
- Fluency in at least 3 of the following languages: Papiamentu, Dutch, English, Spanish
- A kind heart, positive mentality, and a passion for providing the best care to our patients
- Ability to solve problems creatively
- Willingness to work in challenging and rewarding environments
What We Offer:
- Internal training
- A competitive salary and great benefits
- Flexible vacation arrangements (we know how important it is to recharge!)
- A fun, positive, and supportive work environment
How to Apply:
If you’re excited about joining our team, send an email with your motivation letter and CV to nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We can’t wait to meet you!