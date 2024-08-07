Vacatures Bonaire Vacature Manager Operations(Fulltime) Redactie 07 augustus 2024

With 7 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Dive Friends Bonaire is a PADI 5 star IDC center. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests. We are a retail dealer, importing and distributing merchandise for all Dive Friends shops and retail shops. In addition, we supply other dive centers with dive equipment and accessories on Bonaire and work closely with some on-island suppliers.

Job Opening: Operations Manager at Dive Friends Bonaire

Do you have a passion for diving and natural leadership skills? Dive Friends Bonaire is looking for an Operations Manager to join our team and ensure everything runs smoothly, both above and below the water.

What will you do?

As Operations Manager, you’ll be the key figure in our organization. You’ll be responsible for the day-to-day management of our dive centers. Your job is to ensure that our operations run efficiently, the team stays motivated, and our customers have an unforgettable experience.

Your responsibilities include:

Leading and coaching a team of dive professionals.

Planning and organizing daily activities, including dive trips, courses, and overall operations.

Ensuring the safety of our customers and employees, both in and out of the water.

Maintaining our dive equipment and managing inventory efficiently.

Optimizing processes to maintain the high quality of our services and products.

Collaborating with other departments to provide the best possible experience for our customers.

What are we looking for?

Leadership experience : You have experience in a leadership role and know how to motivate and manage a team.

: You have experience in a leadership role and know how to motivate and manage a team. Passion for diving : You are an experienced diver with knowledge of the dive industry. (Minimum level PADI IDC Staff Instructor)

: You are an experienced diver with knowledge of the dive industry. (Minimum level PADI IDC Staff Instructor) Strong organizational skills : You can effectively manage multiple tasks and responsibilities.

: You can effectively manage multiple tasks and responsibilities. Attention to detail : You always strive for the highest quality in everything you do.

: You always strive for the highest quality in everything you do. Strong communication skills: You can communicate well with both your team and our customers.

What do we offer?

A fulltime contract

A dynamic job on the beautiful island of Bonaire.

The chance to be part of an enthusiastic and passionate team.

A competitive salary and good benefits.

Various personnel deals on Bonaire

Opportunities for professional development and growth.

We are more than just a dive shop, we are your dive friends!

Dive Friends Bonaire is not just a dive shop- we build lifelong relationships with our guests, providing them with personalized service and support every step of the way. So come join our family of passionate divers, and discover the unparalleled warmth and friendliness that sets us apart from the rest.

Interested?

Are you ready to take on the role of Operations Manager and work in one of the most beautiful places in the world? Send your CV and motivation to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com We look forward to hearing from you!

Dive Friends Bonaire Diving into the future together!

