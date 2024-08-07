Instagram Vacature Buyer(Fulltime) Redactie 07 augustus 2024

With 7 different locations and 3 retail stores, Dive Friends Bonaire has the biggest dive operation on Bonaire. We have approx. 60 employees. Dive Friends Bonaire is a PADI 5 star IDC center. Divers are trained from beginner to professional level. We introduce guests to the most beautiful dive sites on Bonaire. Our dive shops are open 7 days per week to provide a perfect experience for our guests. We are a retail dealer, importing and distributing merchandise for all Dive Friends shops and retail shops. In addition, we supply other dive centers with dive equipment and accessories on Bonaire and work closely with some on-island suppliers.

Job Opening: Buyer at Dive Friends Bonaire

Do you have a passion for diving and retail? Dive into a new challenge with Dive Friends Bonaire! We’re looking for an enthusiastic and driven Buyer to join our team.

What will you do?

As a Buyer at Dive Friends Bonaire, you’ll be responsible for purchasing all dive-related equipment as well as products for our retail stores. You’ll ensure we always have the best quality and the latest items in stock so our customers can enjoy their dive experience and leave our stores with a smile.

What are we looking for?

Passion for diving : You’re familiar with dive gear and have an eye for the latest trends in the diving world.

: You’re familiar with dive gear and have an eye for the latest trends in the diving world. Purchasing experience : You have experience in procurement and understand the dynamics of retail.

: You have experience in procurement and understand the dynamics of retail. Strong negotiation skills : You know how to secure the best deals and maintain an optimal inventory.

: You know how to secure the best deals and maintain an optimal inventory. Organizational talent : You’re able to plan and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced work environment.

: You’re able to plan and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced work environment. Team player: You’ll work closely with our team to provide the best service and products.

What do we offer?

A fulltime contract

A dynamic job on the beautiful island of Bonaire.

The chance to be part of an enthusiastic and passionate team.

A competitive salary and good benefits.

The opportunity to further develop your diving skills.

Various personnel deals on Bonaire

We are more than just a dive shop, we are your dive friends!

Dive Friends Bonaire is not just a dive shop- we build lifelong relationships with our guests, providing them with personalized service and support every step of the way. So come join our family of passionate divers, and discover the unparalleled warmth and friendliness that sets us apart from the rest.

Interested?

Are you the Buyer we’re looking for and want to work in one of the most beautiful places in the world? Send your CV and a short motivation to HR@divefriendsbonaire.com We look forward to hearing from you!

Dive Friends Bonaire Diving into the future together!

