Vacancy Host(ess) | Dispatcher
Are you energetic, spontaneous, flexible, responsible, independent, a team player and also strong communicator? Are you willing to work on weekends and holidays? As host(ess) you provide the service of welcome greetings at the airport, provide welcome meetings at the accommodations and providing information about Bonaire.
What we are looking for:
- Open, representative and enthusiastic personality
- Customer- and sales oriented and passion for service
- Good Communication skills English and Dutch
- Has Commercial skills
- Very Flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality
- Able to work in a team
- Welcome greetings on the pier
- In possession of driving license B.
What we offer:
- A competitive salary
- Dynamic job description
- Job training
- Savings plan after 6 months in service
- Pension plan after 6 months in service
- Professional work environment
Location
Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall
Drop your resume
To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to hr@fb-tt.com / Management@bonairetours.com
