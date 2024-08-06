Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Drivers | Guides Melanie Zandwijk 06 augustus 2024

At Bonaire Tours & Vacations we are looking for dedicated and skilled Driver-Guides to strengthen our team. Bonaire Tours & Vacations is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to service excellence in all that we do. Whether in our capacity as a Tour Operator, Ground Handler, Destination Management Company or as a Wedding Planner, we believe in delivering our best to all.

What we are looking for:

Open, representative and enthusiastic personality

Good Communication skills English and Dutch

Experience as a guide

Has Commercial skills

Very Flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality

Able to work in a team

In possession of driving license B and D.

What we offer:

A competitive salary

Dynamic job description

Job training

Professional work environment

Location

Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall

Drop your resume

To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to hr@fb-tt.com / Management@bonairetours.com

