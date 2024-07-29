Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy PADI OWSI or higher Melanie Zandwijk 29 juli 2024

AB-Dive Bonaire (Dutch Caribbean) is hiring! Our enthusiastic team is looking for a new staff member for our dive center. We are seeking a PADI OWSI or higher, preferably with at least one year of experience as a dive instructor.

AB-Dive is a young and dynamic Dive Center located in the heart of Kralendijk, Bonaire. We are part of AB Car Rental, and both companies welcome over 25,000 guests annually. Our operations are fully powered by sustainable energy, including filling our dive tanks using solar power! Our motto is: Powered by the sun, twice the fun!

Job Description:

Conduct guided shore dives and teach PADI courses and specialties.

Host and organize guided dives for our weekly Sail & Dive event.

Assist in the dive shop, helping our ‘dive & drive guests’ with tanks and other needs.

Manage check-ins and check-outs, and interact with fellow dive enthusiasts.

Requirements:

Active status PADI OWSI or higher.

Valid driver’s license.

Dutch or American nationality (due to work permits).

Fluency in English and/or Dutch.

Willingness to live on Bonaire for at least one year.

Hospitality should be your second nature.

We Offer:

A workweek of 5 consecutive days (40 hours).

Competitive salary.

Extra earnings by organizing and guiding night dives.

Basic dive equipment: Aqualung BCD, Regulator, wetsuit (uniform).

A welcoming young team.

If you dream of working as a dive instructor on the beautiful Caribbean island of Bonaire, look no further! Apply by sending your resume and motivation to: dsm@ab-dive.com.

For more information, check our website: www.ab-dive.com

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

28