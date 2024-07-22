Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Host(ess) | Dispatcher Melanie Zandwijk 22 juli 2024

Are you energetic, spontaneous, flexible, responsible, independent, a team player and also strong communicator? Are you willing to work on weekends and holidays? As host(ess) you provide the service of welcome greetings at the airport, provide welcome meetings at the accommodations and providing information about Bonaire.

What we are looking for:

Open, representative and enthusiastic personality

Customer- and sales oriented and passion for service

Good Communication skills English and Dutch

Has Commercial skills

Very Flexible attitude, no 9 to 5 mentality

Able to work in a team

Welcome greetings on the pier

In possession of driving license B.

What we offer:

A competitive salary

Dynamic job description

Job training

Savings plan after 6 months in service

Pension plan after 6 months in service

Professional work environment

Location

Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 79 Sand Dollar Mini Mall

Drop your resume

To apply by send your CV & motivation letter to hr@fb-tt.com / Management@bonairetours.com

Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.

6