Vacancy Bartender | Server
Join Our Team at Harbour Village Beach Club!
About Us: Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, boasting an expansive white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. Our boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites, as well as privately owned residences.
Position: Experienced Bartenders/Restaurant Servers
We are seeking experienced Bartenders/Restaurant Servers to join our team for AM and PM shifts at our onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. Our ideal team members are outgoing, highly motivated individuals who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.
Responsibilities:
- Prepare and serve drinks for guests
- Welcome every guest in a warm and friendly manner
- Explain daily specials and the food and beverage menus
- Work efficiently as a team to serve all items
- Ensure a clean and neat environment on the dining deck
Ideal Candidate:
- Minimum of 1 year of experience in a similar role
- Passionate about food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality
- Excellent multitasking abilities and team-oriented mindset
Qualifications:
- Language(s): English (required)
- Experience: 1 year minimum in a similar role preferred
Benefits:
- Competitive salary with a share in the gratuity pool
- Training
- Employee meal per shift
- Beautiful work environment
Ready to join our exceptional team? Apply today and be part of our exclusive resort!
If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.
Schrijf je in voor de vacature nieuwsbrief
Bonaire.nu heeft hét vacatureplatform van het eiland. Wil jij geen vacature missen? Meld je dan hieronder direct aan voor de nieuwsbrief met het actuele vacatureaanbod. Deze ontvang je dagelijks in je mailbox. Klik hier om je in te schrijven. En, volg je ons al op Instagram? Hier vind je tevens alle laatste vacatures.