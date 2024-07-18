Vacatures Bonaire Vacancy Bartender | Server Melanie Zandwijk 18 juli 2024

Join Our Team at Harbour Village Beach Club!

About Us: Harbour Village Beach Club is Bonaire’s most exclusive resort, boasting an expansive white-sand beach, a PADI IDC Dive center, seaside restaurant, spa, and marina. Our boutique resort features 40 luxurious rooms and beachfront suites, as well as privately owned residences.

Position: Experienced Bartenders/Restaurant Servers

We are seeking experienced Bartenders/Restaurant Servers to join our team for AM and PM shifts at our onsite La Balandra Bar & Restaurant. Our ideal team members are outgoing, highly motivated individuals who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer service.

Responsibilities:

Prepare and serve drinks for guests

Welcome every guest in a warm and friendly manner

Explain daily specials and the food and beverage menus

Work efficiently as a team to serve all items

Ensure a clean and neat environment on the dining deck

Ideal Candidate:

Minimum of 1 year of experience in a similar role

Passionate about food, cocktails, wine, and hospitality

Excellent multitasking abilities and team-oriented mindset

Qualifications:

Language(s): English (required)

English (required) Experience: 1 year minimum in a similar role preferred

Benefits:

Competitive salary with a share in the gratuity pool

Training

Employee meal per shift

Beautiful work environment

Ready to join our exceptional team? Apply today and be part of our exclusive resort!

If you are ready to join a dynamic team, please submit your CV to careers@harbourvillage.com.

